Blantyre, January 31, 2017–The Chartered Institute for Marketing (CIM)-Malawi Chapter has named FD Communications Limited as the Advertising Agency of Year 2016.

FD Communications was honoured during the CIM’s Annual Awards and Gala Dinner night on January 28 at Ryalls Hotel in Blantyre.

In addition, FD Communications produced Creative Graphic Artist of the year in Jones Chikowi.

The agency’s work for their integrated mobile telecoms operator and ICT client, Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM) scooped three other awards, while other work for Standard Bank and Petroleum Importers Limited (PIL) made it into the final list of nominees as assessed by an independent panel of judges chosen by CIM.

In his citation, CIM-Malawi President Michael Khomani said FD Communications was assessed in terms of “creative development, service delivery, management of supplier relations and ability to influence client engagement in executing work for TNM, Standard Bank and Petroleum Importers Limited (PIL)”.

He said the award of “Advertising Agency of Year” is linked to work contributed by the agency towards Most Visible Campaign of the Year, a category won by TNM for the brand thematic campaign, “It’s Great.”

Accepting the award on behalf of FD Communications, Director of Public Relations and Corporate Communications Frank Phiri said; “We feel greatly humbled by this recognition, which comes as a result of our team’s undying commitment and attention to detail towards our client’s work.”

He added; “We owe this award to our clients for their confidence in our delivery. We will continue to push the limits of excellence in the media industry by striving for high quality, market-driven and relevant output in advertising, public relations and marketing management, aimed to grow our clients’ businesses.”

Phiri paid tribute Chikowi for setting a good example and inspiring peers in the creative design industry. He also hailed team members for their hard working spirit and dedication in upholding the agency’s work ethic.

“With a deep knowledge and insights of media landscape, the Malawi economy and diversity of consumer tastes and needs, we will strive to continue delivering communication solutions to clients,” he said.

FD Communications Ltd provides advertising, PR, brand management and media production services in mobile telecoms, banking/financial services, agro-processing, FMCGs and social sectors. The company has been servicing local and multi-national brands since 2006