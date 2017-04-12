Lady luck has smiled at Football Association of Malawi after successfully negotiating for financial aid from the world football governing body Fifa to assist the team in Championship for Africa Nations and Africa Cup of Nations.

Fam President Walter Nyamilandu delivered the news on Saturday at Chiwembe Village in Blantyre during the unveiling of new Malawi national football team coach Ronny Geneugden of Belgium.

Nyamilandu said the deal boosted the morale of the association on its drive to recruit an expatriate coach in the face of financial problems.

“Malawi government has come on board to help us but we also had discussions with Fifa to help us.

“I am pleased to announce that Fifa will meet 60 to 70 percent of the expenses for the trip to Madagascar,” Nyamilandu said.

“It is for this reason that we were able to go ahead with the plans of hiring an expatriate coach because we knew that government would be relieved as they will not spend much on the trip to Madagascar.

“It is on this basis that we were confident to bring in an expatriate coach knowing that we would get funding for the national team participation,”he said.

FAM General Secretary Alfred Gunda clarified that the association would utilise Fifa Forwards Fund for the Flames away expenses.

” We are entitled to US$175,000 per year from Fifa Forward project under the Fifa leadership, Gianni Infantino to assist financilly struggling associations,” Gunda said.

Malawi play away to Madagascar on April 22in Chan with the return leg set for a week later at Bingu Stadium.

In Afcon, Malawi is in the same group with Africa Champions Cameroon, Morocco and Comoros.

