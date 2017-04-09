Football Association of Malawi (FAM) can afford a sigh of relief after Fifa came to the rescue of the cash-strapped association to fund the Flames’ travel and accommodation in Championship of Africa Nations (Chan) and Africa Cup of Nations.

FAM president Walter Nyamilandu said this removes the burden of air tickets and hotel bills when the Flames leave for the Chan preliminary qualifier against Madagascar this weekend.

“Malawi government has come on board to support us. But we also had discussion with Fifa on the shortfall. I am pleased to announce that they [Fifa] will meet all travel and accommodation costs in our Chan away games. I would say for the Madagascar trip Fifa is paying 60 to 70 percent of the expenses,” he said.

Nyamilandu said the Fifa help was what gave the association the impetus to hire an expatriate coach.

“It was on this basis that we were confident to bring in an expatriate coach knowing that he will not be idle because we were assured that we would get funding for the national team participation in the competitions.”

FAM general secretary Alfred Gunda said the association would use Fifa Forward funds for the Flames away expenses.

“We are entitled to $175 000 per year under Fifa Forward project. These are funds that financially struggling associations can access under the new leadership at Fifa, Gianni Infantino,” he said.

“With this funding, it means for all away matches, including such competitions as Cosafa Cup, we are covered. But for home games we will have to use our own funds.”

Malawi play away to Madagascar on April 22 in Chan while the return leg will be played at Bingu Stadium a week later. In Afcon, Malawi is in the same group with Africa Champions Cameroon, Morocco and Comoros.