A Lilongwe based Francisco Mkandawire has emerged the winner of the first ever Rise Africa reality TV show, grabbing K10 million beating other nine finalists and told Nyasa Times he is overjoyed.

Speaking in an interview after receiving the cheque on Friday at Bingu International Conference in Lilongwe, Mkandawire said: “It hasn’t settled in yet that I won. It’s a lot of money, I really thank God.”

Asked about his immediate plans, he said: “I need to think really hard what I’m going to do with it.”

He hinted that he will use some of the money to conserve the environment, saying he would like to buy and plant more trees but did not specify where he is planning to do the tree planting project.

“I feel bad when I see how people are carelessly cutting down trees without replanting. This is bringing more problems in this country, climate change for example; as a citizen I will take the responsibility to buy trees and plant at a place to be announced,” he said.

Under the show’s format, the contestants were discussing solutions to a number of problems affecting Africa. It was broadcast on Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) television.

The contestants were noty necessarily confined in a house as they were performing some of the tasks in tourist attraction sites such as the lake and wildlife reserves.

He then thanked fellow participants for being cooperative during the time they were in the house and he has since promised to work with them in his projects.

The show was organised by Rise Africa.

Rise Africa Chief Executive Officer, Susan Kamkosi Banda described the competition as a success and has advised the winner not to misuse the money.

“The show went on well and people managed to vote for their favorite contestant who has won 10 million kwacha, so I can say we have made it but my advice to the winner is that he should put his money in good use so that others can also benefit”, she said

She said the aim of the show was to bring together people of different ages to discuss ways on how they can develop the country and also sharing experiences of life and talents.

According to Kamkosi participants underwent auditions from district level to the national level and she added that people should expect more things next year and watch out for the second season as preparations are currently under way.

The competition which started on 18 November has seen all the contestants accumulating K10, 000 each day they spent in the house.

