Masters Group, sponsors for newly promoted Masters Security FC have pledged to pump in K150m for the club’s 2017 TNM Super League campaign after a successful season in the Chipiku Central Region Football Association (CRFA) League.

Masters Security earned promotion into the elite league on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 with two fixtures to spare after crashing TN Stars 4-0 in a game played at St Johns Primary School ground in Lilongwe.

Striker Juma Yatina in either side of half time before Francis Nohito and Kelvin Phiri added two more in the closing stages.

The win propelled the Lilongwe based outfit to an unassailable 90 points, two points ahead of the maximum tally for second-placed Holy Cross Ambassadors, who had 79 points from 40 games as they played away at Dedza Young Soccer on the same Wednesday.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times following the team’s triumph, Managing Director for Masters Group Alfred Ruwani Gangata hailed the team for earning promotion after staying for just a season in the CRFA League premier division.

“It’s not easy to stay in a competitive league like this one for just one season and earn promotion. I salute the players, the technical panel and the team’s officials for a job well done. As a keen follower of football in Malawi, I know what it takes for a team to stay in the Super League or get relegated and we are going to come up with a strategy for the club to stay in the top league and win trophies.

“As a starting point, we are going to pump in K120 million for the 2017 Super League campaign. We have also bought a brand new coach to be used by the team and we are going to donate the old one that we have been using to any Super League team be it Silver Strikers, Nyasa Big Bullets or any other team.

“If we combine the cost of the coach and other things we have done for the team, we are looking at a budget of K350m,” said Gangata.

Head coach for the team Benjamin Kumwenda hailed the sponsors and Gangata in particular for supporting the team in the lower league.

“We have been able to achieve this because of the support we get from management. Mr Gangata loves football and he makes sure that the team is given the necessary support. We hope management will continue giving us the support,” said Kumwenda.

