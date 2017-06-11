The Mangochi First Grade Magistrate court has convicted and sentenced 56 year old Yasin Suman to 60 months Imprisonment with Hard Labour (IHL) for defiling a 12 year old girl.

Mangochi Police Deputy Public Relations Officer (DPRO) Amina Tepani Daudi said that the victim (name withheld) was defiled when her parents went to church.

“The victim was left at home with the accused person who worked as a gardener when her parents went to church. The accused followed the victim to the toilet where she went to the toilet to answer the call of nature,” said Daudi.

According to Sub Inspector Maxwell Mwaluka, a prosecutor based at Mangochi Police Station, the victim requested the accused to wait for her outside but rather the accused beat her up with a walking stick and covered her mouth with his hands in order for her not to shout then sexually abused her.

“We were told by the victim that the accused threatened to kill her if she revealed the incident to anyone but few days later she revealed the incident to her parents who reported the matter to the police and results from Mangochi District Hospital confirmed that the girl was sexually abused,” said Mwaluka.

However, the accused person pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Passing judgment, First Grade Magistrate Ronald M’bwana found Suman guilty of the charge describing the act as inhuman and whipped him with the 60 month IHL.

Suman hails from Mtalimanja Village in Traditional Authority (T/A) Mponda in Mangochi.

