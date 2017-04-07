Mpico company has increased sponsorship of the Gateway Netball Challenge Cup from K8 million to K25 million.

Mpico marketing and operations manager Ellen Nyasulu unveiled the sponsorship package on Wednesday during a press briefing at Gateway Mall Conference Room in Lilongwe.

From the package, K19 million will go towards prize money while K6 million will cater for administration.

Nyansulu said Mpico was satisfied with the way the competition was run last year, hence the increment.

“We have increased the sponsorship in order to reach out to districts and unearth hidden talent. We will continue supporting netball because Malawi population is largely dominated by women who are also our most customers. So, by helping netball, we are supporting the largest population in our country,” said Nyasulu.

Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) president Rosy Chinunda and Central Region Netball Committee (CRNC) chairperson Fanwell Katengeza hailed Mpico for increasing the sponsorship.

“Central Region had no sponsorship for almost nine years, but teams were playing for passion and some players were selected for national team. With the coming of Gateway Cup, we have seen great improvement in our girls. Two Civonets players [Rose Mkanda and Brenda Lwanda] are in South Africa for trials. These are fruits of this Gateway Cup,” said Chinunda.

Central Region sports officer Isaac Phiri, who was the guest of honour, asked the committee to be transparent and accountable in order to maintain the sponsors’ trust.

The tournament, which will start from district level, will be launched on April 15 in Ntcheu.

Blue Eagles Sisters were the inaugural champions after beating Civonets in the final last year.