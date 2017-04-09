The message that Jesus Christ preached the time He was on earth did not go well with religious leaders of that time. This was because they loved darkness rather than light, as a result all what Jesus did was revealing and condemning there evil ways as all they did was living according to the law. “And this is the condemnation, that Light is come into the world” (John 3:19).

It is the same even now that those who are true men of God are not accepted by many as people’s focus is on prosperity messages and prophesies.

As much as God promises His children to not lack anything this should not be our focus. “But seek you first the Kingdom of God, and His righteousness; and all things shall be added unto you” (Matthew 6:33).

This is a tool that the enemy is using to distract God’s children to shift focus from God to those who call themselves men of God yet they are the same with the Pharisees who thought they were saved yet they were not.

Studying the Bible you will notice that Jesus Christ never prophesied to people like what we are seeing and hearing now that preachers can even tell people how furniture has been arranged in their houses and this is what people are following now.

These are then last days that many have come in the name of the Lord so that what was written in the scriptures must be fulfilled.

The bible talks about Nicodemus who was a man of the Pharisees yet he wanted Jesus to tell him how a Man could be born again.

Many leaders of churches are in the same condition that Nicodemus was yet they have a flock of sheep they need to feed. This is where the problem comes from because preachers want to maintain numbers even when the Spirit of God is not there.

Our focus should not be the numbers or miracles that are taking place but we should be close to those that are preaching the word of truth.

“Strait is the gate and narrow is the way which leads unto life, and few there be that find it” (Matthew 7:13).

