A member of government’s delegation to the just-ended Public Affairs Committee (PAC) Sixth All-Inclusive Stakeholders Conference has said government was not given enough space to respond to most concerns raised.

Hetherwick Ntaba, President Peter Mutharika’s adviser on domestic policy, said in an interview yesterday that the government side was happy with the outcome of PAC’s conference, but complained that government representatives were not given enough time to respond to some of the concerns raised.

Ntaba said: “We are satisfied with the outcome. We have always said the government is open to dialogue, but my only problem is that we had short time to respond to important issues raised.

“We needed to respond, there is a lot we could have said. Even our leader of delegation Hon [Samuel] Tembenu [Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs] only responded to a few issues.”

He said there were several recommendations made, but that some ministers who could have responded to them were left out.

Ntaba also faulted the timing of the conference, arguing that some relevant authorities were attending Parliament.

Paramount Ngolongoliwa in an interview yesterday said he sees no benefit in PAC conferences, arguing it only benefits educated people in town who come together to argue on issues.

Ngolongoliwa said as long as food was available in villages, people are happy.

“There is food all over, people are happy. What PAC discusses or comes up with, doesn’t help villagers out here,” he said. n