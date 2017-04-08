Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism Joseph Mwanamvekha has said government is seeking investment partners for the construction of a $6 million (about K4 billion) Malawi Institute of Tourism campus in Lilongwe.

The government through the Department of Tourism initiated the proposal to construct the campus whose objective is to build required human capacity in the tourism industry.

Speaking in an interview in Lilongwe on Monday, Mwanamvekha said it is expected that students trained at the institute would provide quality service in the tourism industry and help contribute to the growth of the tourism sector.

“This project is still on and currently we are looking for partners who can help us to start construction. We are also hopeful that through donor participation we can get some resources,” he said.

Department of Tourism spokesperson Sara Njanji said the institute will be situated behind Lingadzi Inn.

Meanwhile, government has set targets for tourism attaches that are based America, the United Kingdom, Germany, China, the Far East and South Africa with the aim to increase tourist traffic in the country from current 800 000 to 1 million a year.