



As a continuation of its festive season cheer, TNM, in conjunction with Huawei; on Wednesday 21st of December tookits #Share the Food initiative to Samaritan Trust, an orphan care and skills development centre in Blantyre.

#Share the Food is TNM’s 2016 Festive Season initiative through which employees from the company’s four regions are sharing maize and related foodstuffs to those in need in response to the current food shortage in the country. This was launched by TNM inNdirande Township on December 6. Huawei joined the cause and contributed significantly towards the Samaritan Trust donation.

Speaking at the event, TNMHead of Blantyre region David Nyirenda said as a caring Malawian company, TNM would like to reach out to those that have been hit hard by the unfortunate situation, especially during the festive season.

“We recognize that government and aid agencies are in the field distributing relief food items, and we as TNM thought it wise to join the efforts by sharing food with the most needy and vulnerable, “said Nyirenda.

Nyirenda further urged all those across the country to do their bit by sharing with others within their respective communities.

The #Share the Food initiative will benefit vulnerable and needy groups who will receive various food stuffs, including Malawi’s staple food, maize flour.

Receiving the donation Samaritan Trust Executive Director Margaret Mukwenha thanked TNM for the kind gesture.

“We are very proud that TNM is always with us in time of need as demonstrated by this gesture and as an institution we are looking forward to a stronger partnership,” said Mukwenha.

According to Mukwenha the trust is currently looking after 74 children.

According to the Malawi Vulnerability Assessment Committee (MVAC), over 6.5 million people face food shortage with women and children most affected.

Over K5 million will be channeled towards the food donations.

The donation to Samaritan trust is worth K1.5 million and items donated include, mattresses, blankets maize flour andother food stuffs