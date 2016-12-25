This year’s Ijtima commemoration attracted little interest on Saturday as President Peter Mutharika attended at St Augustine 3 School ground in Mangochi.

Few Muslims turned up to the annual gathering of Muslims where they share experiences on various developmental projects and challenges affecting their religion.

The low turn out, according to some Muslims who spoke to Nyasa Times, had come about because some people had received about K10 million fro President Mutharika to hurried organised the event and invite him as guest of honour.

“Some Sheiks were not happy that people had to get money to turn Ijtima into a political campaign platform,” said one Muslim sheik in Mangochi.

Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM) national chairperson Sheikh Idrissah Muhammad conceded that there was apathy to this year’s Ijtima.

But he declined to comment on receiving K10 million from the President. President Mutharika appealed to Muslims to reflect on the place of faith in developing the individual person.

He said peace and development are pillars that define the values of Islam and urged moslem community to continue impacting the country positively in line with these two aspects.

“I have time and again urged every faith group to develop in us the patriotic spirit of loving our country, individuals of high integrity and citizens with a culture of hardwork.

“State and Faith communities will remain partners in developing this country with a single purpose,” said Mutharika.

Mutharika said Malawi is committed to providing freedom of worship regardless of religious affiliations.

MAM chair Muhammed thanked the President for attending the commemoration.

