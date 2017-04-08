New Cape Town signing Isaac Kaliati is back in the country after clinching a 3-year deal with the South African club.

Speaking to Nyasa Times upon arrival at Chileka International Airport in Blantyre, the media shy Kaliati said he was happy to be back home after undergoing successful trials.

“Am happy to return home. I can’t wait to see my parents and friends. Am happy because when I spoke to you a few weeks ago, I asked you to pray for me to be successful with my trials and am happy to live my dream. I thank everyone who was behind me and believed in my capabilities. God bless you all,”said Kaliati.

Meanwhile, the former Wanderers player was not sure when he will return to South Africa claiming his new club is yet to receive his International Transfer Clearance from the Football Association of Malawi.

” I can’t tell when am I supposed to return. Of course the other option is for me to join my new team-mates after the current season is over but that is just an option. The decision will definitely come from them after discussing with my agent who is still in Sweden.

“As for now, I will join the Flames camp soon after they regroup on Sunday. I can’t wait to be part of the new Flames project,” kaliati said.

Kaliati has been a darling to many Wanderers and supporters and his departure lives space for new catch Yamikani Chester to shine.

