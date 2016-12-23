Government has earmarked the $1 million (about K723 million) it has received from the Indian Government for the purchase of new equipment for Mzuzu Central Hospital.

Speaking on the sidelines of a cheque presentation ceremony in Lilongwe yesterday, Minister of Health Peter Kumpalume said this follows India’s decision to allow Malawi to use the money in other areas where there are also challenges.





The donation is in response to an appeal President Peter Mutharika made to the international community to help Lilongwe deal with a food crisis facing the country due to adverse weather conditions.

Said Kumpalume: “The hospital was opened in 2 000 and, over the years, the equipment has been ageing, hence the need for new ones. We will acquire new equipment for critical areas, including ambulances depending on the need.”

Minister of Finance Goodall Gondwe commended the Indian Government for allowing Malawi to use the funds in the health sector, saying Malawi is not only facing a food crisis.

“The challenge before us is not only to provide to the affected populations, but also to meet other needs that have come about due to the weather adversities. Such needs are in health, education, water, transport and many more,” he said.

Gondwe described India as a long-time partner for Malawi, saying there are many landmark developments the country has seen with the assistance of the Indian Government.

The Indian High Commissioner Suresh Kumar Menon said his country is always ready to help Malawi. He challenged government to apply for more help from India.

“India is keen to enhance the bilateral relations with Malawi and the cash assistance of $1m is another milestone in that effort. This cash assistance is for humanitarian assistance and we are confident that it will be spent for the purpose it is meant,” said Menon.

He said India is aware that Malawi’s health sector needs considerable equipment. n