Indian government has given Malawi K723 million aid to assist in buying medical equipments at Mzuzu Central Hospital.

Speaking during cheque presentation in Lilongwe at Ministry of Finance, Development and Economic Planning office, Indian High Commissioner to Malawi, Suresh Kumar Menou said the assistance has come in response to appeal that was made by President Peter Mutharika for well wishers to provide humanitarian assistance.

The appeal was made following the natural disaster that the country experienced early this year.

“This is not the first time Indian government is assisting Malawi, In September we assisted with medicines, medical supplies and tents to victims of floods and droughts as a first response to the call,” Menou explained.

He said that there is another medical grant that was announced in 2015 and his government is ready to assist Malawi anytime the Ministry of Health official write and submit their proposal.

Receiving the donation, Minister of Heath Dr. Peter Kumpalume said the money would assist in buying medical equipments at Mzuzu Central Hospital.

“The grant will go in a long way to improve health service delivery at Mzuzu hospital. We want to buy some medical equipment and do general upgrading at the hospital,” he added.

Kumpalume added that the other three central hospitals went general, but Mzuzu central since its establishment in 2000 it has never went general upgrading despite been supplied with other equipments like other central hospitals.

The Minister said the equipments at the hospital were bought at once and the life spans are also coming to an end at the same time.

In response to the other medical grant, he said his Ministry will write the proposal and promised that in three months time all will be done.

Minister of Finance, Development and Economic Planning Goodall Gondwe said the Indian government has been assisting Malawi in development.

He said some of the notable things include: cotton ginneries in Karonga, Balaka and Chikwawa and fuel reservoirs.

The Indian government has been assisting Malawi in Agriculture, Health and Education among others.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :