Son in law to Malawi’s inspector General of Police Lexen Kachama, Frank Banda, has disassociated his father-in-law over reports that he is the one who owns Kings Group, a company whose trucks were impounded by the security agencies over maize exportation saga.

Maize according to Malawi goverment is a protected crop meaning that the crop is not allowed to be exported unless permission from Government agents.

Banda said his father-in-law does not own any of the trucks.

“King Group is a family business owned by Mrs Grace Kazembe and Jones Banda and me and all the trucks are registered in my name. Since I am the one managing the trucks we bought these trucks through Bank mortgage and you can verify with them if you want,” said Banda.

Banda said he started running transport business even before he got married to a daughter of police chief.

On reports which alleged that his vehicles were impounded while trying to smuggle maize to Tanzania, Banda said the truth was exaggerated.

“I entered into contract with Willie Kitha to transort maize from Kanengo warehouses to Kitha warehouses in Chitipa. And my first vehicle LL6440 was impounded while offloading maize at the warehouse while my second truck was impounded while offloading outside the gates of the Kitha warehouses,”said Banda.

Meanwhile, Banda has disclosed that he is not happy over the way how the whole issue has been handled.

Meanwhile, Nyasa Times has established that IG Kachama is not happy with the whole issue saying his image has been bruised for being implicated when he is innocent.

On 26th March this year, Police in Chitipa intercepted 17 trucks and arrested its drivers on suspicion of smuggling 270 tones of maize to the neighboring Zambia and Tanzania.

Banda trucks were intercepted a day after President Peter Mutharika ordered the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) to ensure that maize and tobacco does not cross the borders of Malawi.

Banda’s trucks impounded were; LL 6440 driven by Lemiton Chavula and LL 6255 driven by Madalitso Mgumba.

Each one of them was impounded while loaded with 300 bags of the staple food.

