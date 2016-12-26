Masters Group Limited has unveiled ambitious plans to invest K150 million in sponsorship of Masters Security Football Club.

Should it come to pass, the package will surpass that of giants Be Forward Wanderers, Silver Strikers and Nyasa Big Bullets by K30 million.

Bullets have an annual sponsorship of K100 million, Wanderers’ backing is at K120 million while that of Silver is K110 million.

Masters Group Limited managing director and owner Alfred Gangata said their target is to win the TNM Super League in their maiden season.

“We invested K120 million for the team to win the Chipiku Central Region Football Association [CRFA] Premier and we have just done that in our first season. We have seen teams getting relegated because of poor investment,” said Gangata.

“When we started this project we knew exactly what we were doing. We planned well. Players need to be motivated and we had a good package for them. We knew transport was essential and we bought a good bus. We bought the necessary equipment and offered the players good packages. It was all about motivation and today we have reaped,” he said.

Gangata bought the franchise of Green Rangers at the start of the season at a cost of K1.7 million and went on to win the league.

“We also knew the importance of having a good coach. We approached Mr. Benjamin Kumwenda, who is a Fifa certified coaching instructor. He has been crucial to our success due to his tactical approach. He knows how to handle the players. He is just good,” he said.

Kumwenda also expressed optimism of staying in the top-flight league.

“It is much tougher in the lower league than in the Super League. There is a lot of bias and unprofessionalism that compromises the game in the lower league. The fact that we have managed to beat tough competition means we were good,” he said.

Central Region Football Association (CRFA) chairperson Austin Ajawa has since congratulated Masters Security FC for the feat.

“We wish them all the best in the Super League. They have a good set-up in terms of club management and I am optimistic that they will do well,” said Ajawa. n