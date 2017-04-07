Fired Civic Education, Culture and Community Development minister Patricia Kaliati says she has no hard feelings towards President Peter Mutharika for sacking her from the cabiet.

Kaliati could not say why she thinks she was fired, saying it is the prerogative of the President to hire or fire a cabinet minister.

President Mutharika fired Kaliati on Wednesday morning and immediately replaced her with Cecelia Chadzama, ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) deputy secretary general.

“I am not bitter, this is normal,” said the upfront talking Kaliati.

“ I thank the President for appointing me to serve the people of Malawi as a cabinet minister all these years,” she said.

Her comments come as speculations are rife on social media as to why Kaliati was dropped from the cabinet.

Some people say this was as a result of growing friction between her and Local Government minister Kondwani Nankhumwa while others claimed on Wednesday, during the launch of the Malawi Rural Electrification Program in Mulanje, Kaliati allegedly openly quarrelled with party secretary general Grazieder Jeffrey.

The new minister Chadzama said she will prioritise in instilling the sense of culture among the youth.

Chadzama is also MP for Blantyre north east.

Kaliati becomes the second powerful minister to fall in months after former Agriculture minister George Chaponda.

Both Kaliati and Chaponda come from the DPP strong base of Mulanje and Nakhumwa is now the strongman in the power wielding too much power.

