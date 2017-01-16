Be Forward Wanderers midfield star Joseph ‘JK’ Kamwendo has said he is bitter with the way the Nomads arranged their trials [alongside Peter Wadabwa] in Japan, saying it is like they are in that country on holiday.

Speaking in an interview from Tokyo yesterday, the battle-hardened midfielder said instead of having trials, they are just training with amateur teams as the professional clubs where they were supposed to attend trials, are off season.

“The situation is very frustrating because nobody is coming out to explain what exactly is happening.

“We were meant to believe that the club which we trained with on Friday was Yokohama FC [a second-tier league side], but we realised that it is just an amateur team called YCC… I don’t even know what it stands for.

“Sometimes we are spending three days without training and instead, we are just being taken to the gym,” he said.

Kamwendo also said initially, the arrangement by the Nomads’ sponsors (Be Forward Limited) was that they should have trials in December last year when the season was still on.

“But it appears our club delayed the trip so that we could feature in the Fisd Challenge Cup final and the [Luso TV] Bus Ipite Bonanza, probably that is why they [Nomads] could not mention the teams where we would attend trials.”

The former Nordsjaelland, Caps United, Orlando Pirates, Vasco da Gama, TP Mazembe, Don Bosco and Liga Maculmana midfielder said Be Forward Limited are now planning to extend their visas so that they can attend the trials from the first week of February.

“Even for the coming week, we do not know what will happen.

“I fail to understand how my own people can do that. I find the situation to be very unfair and I hate this,” added Kamwendo.

But Nomads general secretary Mike Butao said as a club, they were not involved in coming up with the schedule.

“Their trials, including the cost of their travel were arranged by the sponsors and we did not have a clue on when they would start, we have never had a say.

“Pouring out his frustration could put off the sponsors. I am sure they [sponsors] can extend their visas. So, that should not be a problem. If I were him, I would calm down,” said Butao. n