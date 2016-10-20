Youths in the northern region of Malawi have on Wednesday penned the international community to slap a travel ban on Paramount Chief Kyungu of Karonga and Chitipa over his dictatorial behavior.

According to three page document dated 19th October, 2016 and signed by Ipyana Nthakomwa, Harris Kamyelemuka and FanwelSimwaka of the Power of Peace Network (an organization that unite the youths in the north), Kyungu’s behavior is infringing the youth rights.

The documents also described the chief as a bootlicker who has failed to lead his subjects.

“As the youths in the north, we are much concern and affected by the dictatorial leadership of Paramount Chief Kyungu of Karonga and Chitipa,” read part of the document.

The document asked the law experts to civic educate Kyungu especially on issues concerning democracy.

The youths also remind Kyungu that they were the ones fighting for his freedom when he was in exile in Austria during Kamuzu Banda’s era.

“He don’t want us to exercise our rights, for instance he has been chasing the Karonga based youth activist Steven Simsokwe from more important meetings. He regards Simsokwe as a threat to him especially because of saying the truth,” added the document.

“We therefore want you to take prompt step that will make Kyungu stops his unjustified animosity against the youths, consider a travel ban and fire him in any organization he is working with or stop funding it,” said the document.

Kyungu is also accused for violating his power by chasing some civil servants and religious leaders in his area for failing to speak his Ngonde language.

In a separate interview with Nyasa Times, Simsokwe who is the most powerful and influential youth activist said the chief is putting his life at risk.

“At first he told President Peter Mutharika that he will chase me out of this district and now he is chasing me in important meeting that I attend but he will not succeed as I am ready,” warned Simsokwe.

When contacted, Kyungu was not answering his mobile phone to the media for a comment.

However, Nyasa Times understand that Kyungu was working together Simsokwe in fighting for the community’s problems before becoming the chief.

