Kawiya Bridge in Nkhata Bay District has been damaged due to heavy rains falling in the district, a situation that is posing a threat to road users.

The bridge which lies about a kilometre from Chintheche Trading Centre, connects Nkhata Bay and Chintheche.

Police in the district have since warned motorists using the road to exercise caution.

According to Nkhata Bay Police spokesperson Ignatius Esau, the spot was also damaged sometime back.

“Motorists are advised to drive carefully as they are passing through this bridge to avoid accidents,” he said.

In an interview, spokesperson in the Ministry of Transport and Public Works James Chakwera said his ministry is aware of the damage on the bridge.

He said they will assess the damage and rectify it.

“With the current rains, lots of roads have been affected because most of them are old and prone to those damages,” he said.

Chakwera said looking at the extent of the damages, authorities would be overwhelmed and would work on the most critical spots at the moment.

“What is being done is going round and taking note of the spots, categorise them based on the most dangerous spots which needs to be worked on immediately and as resources allow, work on the less critical ones,” he said.