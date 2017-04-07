A set of Kenyan referees will officiate the Flames’ Championship of African Nations (Chan) preliminary round first leg qualifier against Madagascar on April 22 at Stade Municipal de Mahamasina in Antananarivo.

The referee for the match is Andrew Juma-Otieno while assistant referees are Gilbert Cheruiyot and Peter Sabatia, according to a communiqué from Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Peter Waweru, also from Kenya, will be the match’s fourth official. However, the match commissioner for the game, Soilihi Msahazi, is from Comoros.

The second leg will be played on April 29 in Malawi. The winner in the two-legged qualifier will play Mozambique in the second round in July.

If the Flames beat Madagascar and Mozambique and reach the last round they will play the winner between Mauritius/Seychelles and Angola in August.

In the maiden Chan tournament which features local players only, the Flames were knocked out by the Mambas.

The Flames under former national team coach Stephen Constantine won the first leg 2-1 at Civo, but succumbed to a 1-0 loss in Maputo as the game ended 2-2 on aggregate for Mozambique to proceed on the away goal rule.

The Flames, who are in camp, are expected to play a strength testing match against Kenya in preparation for the match.

Three more players South Africa-based forward Robin Ngalande and Kamuzu Barracks duo of Pempho Kansichili and Manase Chiyesa have just joined the squad.

Team manager Peter Mponda said Chiyesa has replaced injured Be Forward Wanderers striker Peter Wadabwa.

“As for Ngalande, he was left out as we were not sure of his status. As you are aware, Chan is for local players only. We have now established that he is unattached hence eligible to play in the competition,” he said. 