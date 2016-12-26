Boxer Kudakwache ‘Nkhakamira’ Banda will this afternoon take on Limbani ‘Lion’ Masamba in a fight for the vacant national super welterweight title at M1 Centre Point in Lilongwe.

Banda said he seeks to use the bout as a platform to rebuild his soiled image after an eighth round technical knockout (TKO) loss to Masamba in a non-title fight a few months ago.

The defeat ended the 23-year-old’s unbeaten record in 12 fights and made him unqualified to defend the title as he had to serve a three-months suspension.

“I want to clear my battered image with an impressive victory on Boxing Day. I am ready for the fight and I promise not to lose again,” the younger brother to former boxer Philemon ‘Nkhakamira’ Banda said.

But 26-year-old Masamba, whose record stands at 17 wins, a draw and four losses, said he would like to prove that his recent triumph over Kudakwache was no fluke.

“I cannot wait to be in the ring. There has been a lot of talk that my recent victory was sheer luck. I would like to prove these critics wrong by knocking him out before the eighth round,” Masamba said.

According to Ngwenyama Boxing Promotions director Patrick Ngwenyama, the winner is expected to take home K250 000. n