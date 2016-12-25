After sweeping all the national netball trophies this year, Kukoma Diamonds celebrated their success in grand style on Friday when they donated assorted items worth over K300 000 to mothers in the post-natal ward at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital’s (QECH).

At least 15 Diamonds players and officials went to the hospital alongside representatives of their sponsors Capital Oil Refining Industries (Cori) to present items such as cooking oil, sugar and soap to about 100 mothers.

This season, Diamonds have won the Airtel Money Tournament and the Presidential Championship and they are on the verge of snatching the Rainbow Paints Southern Region Netball League (SRNL) glory from their rivals Tigresses.

“We had a wonderful season and we thought it wise to celebrate the success with mothers in the maternity ward. They have given birth to some of the future netball stars.

“Moreover, this is a festive season; we have to share our love,” said Diamonds general secretary Chimwemwe Bakali.

Dorofina Goodwin, who has just given birth to a baby girl, thanked the team for the donation.

According to QECH principal nursing officer Edna Mkangala, most patients at the hospital lack basic needs and such donations help to alleviate their problems.

Cori human resources manager Robert Mwanja said they decided to accompany Diamonds to the hospital because they feel proud to be associated with the team.

“We found it imperative to accompany the team. We are proud of them as they have helped the name of our company to soar like eagles in the sky,” he said. n