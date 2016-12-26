Presidential Cup Champions Kukoma Diamonds spent some time outside the courtyard to spread festive cheer the sick at Queen Elizabeth Hospital where they also donated assorted items worth over K300,000 in the post-natal ward.

The team was led by their general secretary Chimwemwe Bakali and a representative from Capital Oil Refining Industries ( Cori), who are their official sponsors.

Some of the items donated were sugar, soap and cooking oil.

General Secretary Chimwemwe Bakali said they thought it wise to cheer the sick as one way of celebrating their achievement this season.

For instance, he mentioned achievements like scooping all cups on the land from the Airtel Money Tournament and Presidential Cup.

The team is also on the verge of being crowned Rainbow Paints Southern Region Netball League.

Cori human resource manager Robert Mwanja said their company believe in sharing with the needy and states this was just the beginning.

He also hailed their team for a six star performance this season and promised them good things in the year 2017.

QECH Principal Nursing Officer Edna Mkangala saluted Diamonds for what she described it as timely donation.

She said most patients especially at post-natal ward lack basic needs like soap.

“We urge other teams and organizations to emulate your example. We also do not take it for granted for choosing our hospital of all thousands of hospitals in the country,” she said.

