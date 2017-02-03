The Malawi Lake Basin Programme (MLBP) plans to plant about one million trees as one way of complementing government’s efforts in arresting deforestation and mitigate the effects of climate change.

MLBP monitoring and evaluation (M&E) officer, Mwabi Sichinga said this on Saturday during a tree planting exercise at Lusewa Village in Traditional Authority Chimwala in Mangochi.

He said: “Malawi Lake Basin works in collaboration with the Department of Forestry to ensure that more trees survive. For example, last year about 1.2 million trees were planted and slightly above one million trees survived.”

Group village head Lusewa said they have formulated by-laws to punish people found cutting down trees for charcoal production.

He said when the issue goes out of hand, the culprits are reported to police. n