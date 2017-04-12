Chancellor College Academic Staff Union (Ccasu) has said it is committed to resolve the salary disparity issue that has resulted in a strike at the college.

In an interview on Sunday, Ccasu president Anthony Gunde said they have agreed with University of Malawi (Unima) Council to talk and resolve the issue.

He said they are hopeful that both parties will be serious in finding sustainable solutions to the stand-off.

Gunde also said the council seems to have the same position on resolving the pay disparity row, which has motivated them to engage in dialogue.

“At least there seems to be light at the end of the tunnel. If we maintain this spirit of mutual respect and discussion, the dispute should be resolved soon and classes resume,” he said.

Gunde further said they do not want a situation where they resume working before the dispute is over only to be forced to close again, hence the strike will continue.

Following the industrial action by the academic staff, Chanco students last month gave Unima Council a one-week ultimatum to resolve the dispute or face unspecified action.

The salary debacle that has attracted numerous criticisms from different schools of thought would have been avoided had university management taken heed to the call by one of its top officials to terminate the 40 percent increments among staff at College of Medicine (CoM).

In a memo The Nation has seen dated February 14 2003, the then Unima finance officer Margaret Longwe, advised CoM management that the 40 percent top-up should be paid as an allowance, and not necessarily to be absorbed into the salary structure.

In the memo, Longwe further argued that the issue of pension is again to ensure that the 40 percent is treated as an “allowance” and non-pensionable but taxable.