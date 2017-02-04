A 19-year-old man from Lilongwe’s Area 25 B allegedly hacked his mother’s lover to death Wednesday night in disapproval to the two’s intimate relationship.

Police confirmed the incident Thursday and identified the deceased as Patrick Nkhoswe, 33, of Phyokawaka Village, TA Mzikubora, Mzimba, and the suspect as Anthony Chiwaya, of Nkhwani Village, TA Ganya, Ncheu.

Details for the first case are that Anthony’s mother, Dorothy Chiwaya, 38, and widowed, went out for a drink Wednesday night and she came back home with the man, Nkhoswe, which did not go well with Anthony, who had always cautioned her mother on casual relationships.

According to Kanengo Police Deputy Public Relations Officer, Salome Chibwana, Anthony confronted Nkhoswe and in his fury the teenager allegedly hacked the ‘intruder’ with an axe and Nkhoswe collapsed and died on spot.

Chiwaya is in police custody and he will appear before court soon to answer charges of murder contrary to Section 209 of the Penal Code.

Robber killed

In a related development, a 34-year-old man who had attempted to rob a shop in Ngomani Village in Lilongwe during the wee hours of Thursday was hacked to death by irate residents after they had caught him.

Chibwana identified the deceased as Edward Maganga of Fumbe Village, TA Chitukula, Lilongwe.

She said Maganga had entered the shop through an opening he had made on one of the walls of the shop.

A witness told Mana that when they had caught Maganga in the act at around 2 O’clock Thursday morning they took him to his mother “for him to bid her and his siblings farewell” – which he did.

Thursday morning the body of Maganga was found tied up; with big cuts in the head and limbs and it was dumped in a drain along the newly upgraded Area 25 – Senti Road.

Maganga is the third person to be brutally killed in Ngomani area alone in a space of one week – a development that has left many in shock.

On January 24 a woman, Margaret Ngozo, believed to have been a commercial sex worker, was brutally murdered allegedly by her client, Kumbukani Chilangwe (now in custody) after the two differed on a fee for the woman’s sexual services.

On January 29, the irate mob of Ngomani also descended on one, Charles Sambo, 34, and beat him to death for allegedly stealing a plastic basin and a few plastic cups and plates.

Kanengo policing area, which comprises TAs Chitukula, Mtema, M’bang’ombe and Chimutu, has for the past three weeks been rocked with murder cases and according to Constable Chibwana, the two fresh cases of Area 25 and Ngomani bring the total number of murder cases to 6 in a space of three weeks.

“There is great need for sensitizing the communities to desist from taking the law into their hands. Cases of mob justice are becoming trendy despite our warning that it is a crime to do so,” Chibwana explained.

She added: “We are investigating all the mob justice cases and we will bring to book the culprits to answer charges of murder.”

