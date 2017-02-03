Exorbitant television broadcasting rights rates has made it impossible for Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) national Television to cover live African Cup Of Nations currently underway in Gabon.

MBC’s head of Sports Television Steve Liwewe Banda, who is also a top notch radio football commentator, said organisers of the tournament, Confederation Of African Football (CAF) were demanding US$300,000 about K24 million to grant them the broadcasting rights.

“MBC management did a lot for us to cover the matches live on our channel but it’s just too expensive,” Liwewe Banda said.

He said unlike in the World Cup and European Championship (Euefa), Caf’s broadcasting rights are ironically very high.

“I feel that being our tournament for Africans, Caf should have considered the rates to be reasonable to allow many football fans to watch Africa’s greatest football tournament.

The coverage of the tournament would have given a chance to most soccer fans to watch the games for free as pay television service providers, Multichoice Malawi through Digtal Satellite television channels, Supersport are expensive.

The bouquets with most sports channels are as high as K48,000 each month.

Meanwhile, the tournament has reached the final stage as Cameroon struck twice in the second half against Ghana on Thursday to secure passage to the Africa Cup of Nations final, putting the result beyond any doubt with a second in stoppage time.

Egypt now await Cameroon, in a repeat of 2008’s final.

Cameroon will be shooting for a fifth competition win against Egypt, the continental record holders with a tally of seven titles already. In the 2008 iteration of the same match-up, Egypt triumphed 1-0.

