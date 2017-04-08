Balaka North Parliamenterian Lucius Banda has accused the rulling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of coaxing Chiefs to denounce and talk ill about the legislature as one way of bringing him down.

This follows recent verbal attacks by the DPP and Malawi Leader himself Professor Peter Mutharika on Banda.

At a rally Mutharika held in Mangochi recently, without mentioning a name, Mutharika dressed down one honourable MP who is against the DPP and United Democratic Front (UDF) Alliance describing him as someone trying to bring confusion and disruption towards the alliance.

Since the UDF Leader Atupele Muluzi was handed a ministerial position in the Mutharika led government, he asked all the UDF MP’s to

reposition themeselves in parliament into the government side but only Banda was against the move and vehemently refused and up to date, he still sits on the opposition benches.

Banda has since accused and expressed serious concern with the behaviour of DPP officials who are forcing some chiefs in Balaka to denounce and talk ill of him through the state media

“Chiefs were forced to denounce me in front of the camera’s from one of the TV Stations. They were told if they dont speak ill about me to

the TV crew, they will be fired from their Chieftancy” claimed Banda in an interview with Nyasa Times.

He however revealed that he has no grudges against any of the chiefs regarding to what is happening because he already know that it is a

plot.

“This is being arranged by the District Governor of a party in power. I want to assure the innocent chiefs that I understand their situation so well. I also want to let Malawians know that whatever you will see on TV pertaining to the issue is not the truth, it is merely aimed at discrediting me as you all know what I am going through” Banda said.

Meanwhile, Banda has vowed to continue fighting until the last blood.

“With God my side, I shall not fear a human being. I am UDF and will remain UDF. To those who are trying to fight against me, they are fighting a losing battle” he said.

