Former Nyasa Big Bullets and Malawi national football team captain Patrick Mabedi has blamed Bullets over the flop of defender Miracle Gabeya’s move to a top South Africa league team Highlands Park.

Gabeya, who was on course to secure a professional football deal after being offered a two-year contract, saw his dream shattered over controversy surrounding his transfee feee.

Mabedi said the confusion over different transfer fees was made by the club and he was not involved in any way as alleged by some Bullets quarters.

“The issue of transfer fee was because different officials at the club offered figures. Finally the chairman of the team came up with the final transfer fee [ K23 million] after he was impressed,” Mabedi said.

“I had nothing to do with the transfer fees. I am only interested in helping the player by the way I paid for the air ticket for him to return.”

The former Kaizer Chiefs captain said he was disappointed that Malawian players had been losing opportunities to secure professional deals over the years because of greedy club officials who cling to the officials.

“I am very disappointed in the manner Malawian players are treated when it comes to issues to do with contract. He is not the only player to be in this predicament which is not fair because football is a short term career,” he said.

But the player appealed to the player not to lose sleep over the deal as the 21-year-old has a future before him.

Bullets acting general secretary Griffin Kalozeni said Bullets smelt a rat in the move with the a couple transfer fee attached to the player.

“We were told that the player’s transfer fee is at K2.5 million and then K11 million and when inquired from the club they told us that it’s K23 million,” Kalozeni said.

“We also asked them to make part payment of the transfer fee which they never did and how could we release the player with any payment.”

Football Association of Malawi Club Licencing and Transfer Manager Casper Jangale said the association would not have issued an international clearance without the Bullets’ blessings.

Meanwhile, Gabeya returned home on Thursday with a broken heart.

“I don’t what is happening to me I was offered a two-year contract. I just cant understand what is going on,” Gabeya said.

Malawian players had been the losing end over contractual dispute with former Bullets and Malawi national football team Peter Mponda being the hardest hit following the flop of his move to a French top league team Auxerre.

Bullets striker Muhammed Sulumba also lost a chance to join another South Africa team Jomo Cosmos over the same issue.

