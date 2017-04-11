Be Forward Wanderers on Saturday got a reality check ahead of the new season when they suffered a 0-3 humiliation at the hands of Mafco FC in a pre-season friendly at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

It was an embarrassment for the Lali Lubani Road side who lost in front of their Japan-based sponsors.

This Malawi Defence Force (MDF) side turned on an interlude of beautiful movement and passing and the Nomads laboured fruitlessly.

Gift Soko drew first blood for Mafco while Paul Phiri and former Wanderers striker Victor Mpinganjira scored the other goals.

It was the first pre-season loss for Wanderers in six games and their team manager Stevie Madeira conceded that their performance left a lot to be desired.

“It was disappointing to lose in front of the sponsors, but it was also a blessing in disguise because we might have had false hopes that we are ready for the season.

“It was one of those bad days and we will work on rectifying the shortfalls that we noted,” he said.

On his part, Mafco coach Temwa Msuku said he is happy that pre-season preparations are on the right track.

“We have not lost any pre-season game and that gives us a lot of confidence, but we are still trying different combinations and formations,” he said.

In another pre-season match, Dwangwa United beat Civo United 2-1. n