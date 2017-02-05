Malawi Girl Guide Association (MAGGA) has retaliated that there is a need for cordial working relationship between government and other stakeholders who are in the battle field fighting against drug and alcohol abuse.

MAGGA national coordinator, Mphatso Baluwa, made the remarks at Bridge View Hotel in Lilongwe on Wednesday during the annual stakeholders meeting on drug and alcohol abuse.

The meeting brought together chiefs, ward councilors, students, Church Leaders, different organizations and many others who shared ideals on how to deal with the drug and alcohol abuse.

Baluwa said despite the ban of liquor Sachets two years ago young people are still accessing the beer because of its cheaper prices.

She said MAGGA is working tirelessly making sure that girls in the country have full information negative impact of drug and alcohol abuse so that they can make their own decisions if they want to achieve their goals.

“What we are doing is telling young people disadvantages and effects of drug and alcohol abuse, we give girls situations so that they can make their own decisions if they want their dreams materialize, “she said

The coordinator, challenged the participants to take the responsibility of minimizing the drug and alcohol abuse amongst the youth in their respective areas.

She also saluted drug fight Malawi and Malawi Alcohol policy Alliance for taking a leading role in fighting drug and Alcohol abuse through their projects.

Speaking on the same Councilor Edson Kalonga of kamazi ward in the area of Traditional Authority Kalolo in Lilongwe said he will organize a special meeting with chiefs and stakeholders to discuss a way forward on how to deal with the problem which is a contributing factor of school dropouts.

“I am going to take the responsibility by working with chiefs so that we can find a lasting solution on how to deal with the problem of drug and alcohol abuse amongst young people,” He said

Kalonga who is also a chairperson of education committee in his area said drug and alcohol abuse has affected education standards in the area and the problem is really huge and it will require joint efforts.

Malawi Girl Guides Association with technical and financial support from FORUT (campaign for development and solidarity) held a similar campaign on 28th December, 2016 in the area of traditional authority Chiseka at Mitundu TDC ground in Lilongwe with the aim of sensitizing community members on reduce supply and demand of alcohol and drugs in the area. Bar owners present during the campaign pledged their support and said they will not allow minors to access beer in their bars.

Primary education advisor for the zone, Backson Sokoloku said as a way of dealing with the issue there are rules in all the schools that prohibit the use of drug and alcohol abuse in the zone.

