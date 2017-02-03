Members of parliament have threatened to boycott the mid year review sitting of parliament on Monday unless the National Assembly gives them K2 million allowance for each legislator in advance.

However, parliament says there is no way the allowance can be disbursed before the members of parliament report for duties.

At a meeting on Tuesday, over 50 members of parliament agreed not to report to parliament on Monday if allowances are not deposited in their bank accounts by this Friday.

Chairman of Parliament’s Social Welfare Committee, Alex Major, confirmed the MPs would only attend the parliamentary business only if allowances are deposited in the bank accounts by Friday for the Monday meeting.

“The honourable members need the money to buy fuel from their respective constituencies to Lilongwe. They will need the money for food as soon as they arrive in Lilongwe,” he said.

However, National Assembly spokesperson Leonard Mengezi said allowances are paid on the first day of seating of parliament.

“Parliament can only give allowances to members of parliament who are present and this can only be done on Monday after they have registered. Parliament cannot just give out allowances even to honourable members who are not present for one reason or another,” he said.

The MPs get K50000 each legislator for each day parliament is meeting.

This mid year review meeting is expected to last for four weeks, therefore each legislator is expected to get K2 million for the whole period.

