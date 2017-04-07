Afro musician James Kuchila alias Malala has organised a live music concert which is named after his hit single, Nzanga Bulaki, to be held tonight at Kwa Haraba Arts gallery in Blantyre.

Nzanga Bulaki is Malala’s hit single which delves into the plight of Malawians amid persistent power blackouts across the country.

He assured his fans of electric performance which will see him introducing his new band called Slaves as well. The three-hour show will start from 6pm.

“I am an unexpected package to the Malawi music industry and fans should expect to appreciate what I have in store for them,” said Malala.

He added that the concert will double as the official release for Nzanga Bulaki.

Nzanga Bulaki was recorded by one of the country’s veteran producers, Robert Nelo.

Slaves Band, which Malala said came from inspiration of slave trade, comprises himself as main vocalist, lead guitarist Emmanuel Milanzi, drummer Chifundo John, Anthony Supiliyano on percussions and keyboardist David Nthara, among others.

Apart from supporting live performances of other artists such as Lady Pace and Kelvin Sings, Malala has performed at big stages before, among them, the Tumaini Festival.

He has also been performing at Sunbird Mount Soche Sports Man’s Bar; hence, confident of delivering a lively performance tonight. 