The decision by the Vice President Saulos Chilima led Reforms Commission to take reforms to district and city councils has earned them praise from Malawi’s two daily papers.

Both The Nation and Daily Times of Tuesday echoed the initiative with comments that reforms in councils were long over due.

The Nation said councils should be accountable to the people while Times said councils should glow with reforms.

In its editorial comment, The Nation said with revelations that corruption was manifested in councils as uncovered by the Tilitonse Fund report it was indeed long over due to reform the councils.

“However, not much was heard or seen on the ground until yesterday when Vice President Saulos Chilima and the Public Sector Reforms Commission he chairs started meeting councils in the Southern Region to set the reform agenda,” reads part the comment.

The paper highlighted the importance of taking reforms to local authorities in a bid to curb fraud and corruption and improve service delivery at council level.

On its part, The Daily Times reported that the Vice President had challenged the councils to think outside the box and come up with game changing reforms to improve service delivery.

The paper also reported that the Vice President appealed to the councils leadership to reveal if there was any political interference impinging service delivery.

In its comment, Times urged the councils to take heed of the advice from the Chilima commission to turn around things.

” In case this responsibility has been out of ignorance, the public sector reforms should be the classroom (for the councils). Councils should make full use of the public sector reforms to realign themselves to national agenda of sustainable development.”

The Commission met 18 district and city councils based in the southern region from Monday to Friday including Blantyre City which has ambitious plans to make the city modern.

The commision already engaged councils from the centre and the north.

