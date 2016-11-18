BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Death has been announced of the one of the newly appointed High Court judges, George Bakuwa who died after succumbing to high blood pressure and high sugar while on duty in Zambia.

He was quickly taken to the hospital after collapsing but sadly, he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Bakuwa was one of the judges that were sworn in by President Peter Mutharika as High Court judge a couple of weeks ago.

He was a private practice lawyer who served as company secretary at State produce trader Admarc.

Bakuwa has been in Zambia in recent weeks on Admarc duty for maize purchase.

He has been lodging at Lusaka’s Protea Hotel.

Judiciary spokesman Mlenga Mvula is yet to give details of his death and funeral arrangements.