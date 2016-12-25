The Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) Police have trained 22 new police officers to beef up the team managing aviation security at the airport.

KIA Police spokesperson Sgt. Sapulain Chitonde said the training ran from from 8 – 24 December, 2016.

Chitonde said the officers had learnt what aviation was all about and how to conduct a good search in a professional manner.

“The officers who have undergone this training are very appreciative to have acquired something in addition to what they learned at their various Police Training Schools,” said Chitonde.

At the closing ceremony of the training Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ellen Liganga, urged the graduating police officers to always be watchful when discharging their duties saying airports were critical and sensitive points in security matters.

Liganga advised the officers to always consult experienced officers whenever they encountered a situation they could not handle on their own.

KIA Police received 22 new officers while Chileka International Airport Police received 10 officers and Likoma Airport Police received 6 officers, according to Chitonde.

