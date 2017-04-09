Pandemonium broke out at Nkumanja Trading centre in Ngabu, Chikhwawa on Saturday when police from Malawi and Mozambique descended on the remote trading centre to exhume a body of a Mozambican nine year old boy of albinism.

Demester Chigwenembe, commissioner of police for the southern region said the boy was killed by her own parents because they wanted to sell his body parts.

“The parents and the boy came in the area from Mozambique on 22 March. They killed the boy by drinking him frozy laced with termic,” said Chigwenembe.

He said the parents buried the body in the area when it came apparently clear there was no market for the body parts.

Chigwenembe said when the parents returned to Mozambique, people were surprised that the parents did not have the boy with albinism and the police in Mozambique were alerted who arreste the parents.

He said the woman told the police how the boy was killed, why he was killed and where he was killed and buried forcing the Mozambican authorities to seek a joint operation with their Malawian counterparts to recover the body.

Ngabu has of late been hit by a spate of the hunt for people with albinism, which has left three people with albinism in the area severely wounded and in hospital.

