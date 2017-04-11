Malawi Police Service has transferred Central Regional Commissioner of Police, Clifford Bandawe to Police College in Zomba following the fracas in Lilongwe’s Area 38 Township on Sunday.

Angry crowds who were baying for the blood of a murder suspect which they accused the law enforces if shielding him after killing a 17-year-old motorcycle taxi operator Masauko Makola and they set ablaze an anti riot police vehicle.

According to spokesman of Lilongwe Police Kingsley Dandaula, the vehicle was stuck when it developed a mechanical fault, and the mob took advantage of the situation to torch.

The mob also pelted stones at police officers and destroyed the Chitsime Police unit.

They also damaged some privately-owned vehicles passing through Paphiri Trading Centre.

Authorities acted by relocating Bandawe to Zomba following awful police mission to the scene.

Bandawe has been replaced by his immediate deputy, John Nyondo.

“The following postings have been approved, with immediate effect, Mr C. Bandawe – Commissioner of Police to Police College . Supernumerally, Mr J Nyondo fron Central Region Police Headquarters to Commissioner –Central Region,” reads the memo by Deputy Inspector General of Police (Administration)Duncan Mwapasa.

The mob burnt tyres and created a barricade on the M1 Road, leaving motorists stranded, according to Dandaula.

Meanwhile, the transfer of Bandawe has been downplayed as “normal”, according to James Kadadzera, spokesman of national police headquarters.

And 33 suspects have been arrested in connection with the fracas.

Dandaula said “more arrests “should be expected as police are “still investigating.”

He said the suspects have been slapped with charges of ‘conduct to cause breach of peace’ and ‘malicious damage.’

