KARONGA(MaraviPost): President Peter Mutharika on Friday secretly appointed the former commissioner of the police and immigration officer Elvis Thodi as the head of the National Intelligence Bureau, Maravi Post has established.

According to our reliable source from the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC), the appointment was with immediate effect.

Thodi’s appointment replaced Nicholas Dausi who was hired as the Minister of Information after Malison Ndau was booted out.

“I can confirm to you that Thodi has been indeed appointed as the NIB chief today Friday by the country’s President,” said our reliable source in a condition of anonymous.

Adding that “the handover was done today at his newly office.”

Thodi was working as the head of the administration of the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) during the time he was hired to head the NIB.

He has also worked as the director of the research at National Police Headquarters in area 30 in Lilongwe.

However, effort to talk to the Minister of Information Nicholas Dausi proved futile.