She is back. Now with a bang as she is so madly in love such that, in a rare composition from a femcee, she is waxing lyrical about the lover. Falling head over heels with him, over and over

.Malawi songstress Ritaa has released Winner as she continues to mark her authority as the country’s indomitable Queen of music.

“Winner is a romantic pop song that has an afro-centric fusion. It is a dance tune that will revitalise ladies to a tweaking excitement and boys to a gusto,” said Ritaa.

She also revealed that she is working on a video for the song and has assembled a team of video producers and choreographers.

“I want this to be one of the best videos Malawi has ever seen. As such I am working with some of Malawi’s finest so that the end product can be a winner as well,” said the soft-spoken singer.

Winner, produced by Jay EMM, marks Ritaa’s first single of 2017.

The song promises to continue Ritaa’s dominance.

Born on August 16 1995, Ritaa, real name Rita Kalonga, finished 2016 on a higher note with three chart toping singles, namely Chapatali, Down Down and One Time.

The songs made her be counted among a handful of the most sought after musicians of 2016.

Winner can be downloaded https://goo.gl/cGvbx8 or streamed live at:http://bit.ly/2pmVe0H

