Malawi national football team, the Flames have been drawn against Madagascar in the first round of the 2018 African Nations Championship qualifiers.

The Flames will start the campaign away against the island nation in April. The winner between Malawi and Madagascar face Mozambique in the second round in July.

Malawi national team are on collision course with Angola.

If the Flames progress the face the winner between Mauritius/ Seychelles and Angola in the last round in August. Malawi, Madagascar, Mauritius and Seychelles were not considered for seeding in the first round because they have never participated in the last two competitions.

The draw has come at a time Football Association Of Malawi is hunting for an expatriate coach to replace Ernest Mtawali whose one-year contract was not renewed in August last year.

The developmental team, which drew two-all against Chinese top league Guanzhou FC during the official opening of the Bingu National Stadium will form the backbone of the the Chan squad.

Malawi has been withdrawing from the previous tournaments due to financial constraits but Football Association Of Malawi’s initiative to develop players had prompted it to put it as a priority on the calendar of events.

African Championship is a competition involving Only players based in Africa.

