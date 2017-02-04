A delegation from Malawi is in Abuja on a study tour of Nigeria’s implementation of Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI).

The team is being led by the chairperson of the country’s EITI multi-stakeholders group Crispine Clemence.

“While here in Nigeria the Malawi team will be exposed to Nigeria’s Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI‘s) processes, its mandates, challenges, and success stories in its operations as an agency,” he said an e-mail from Nigeria.

Clemence said the team has since met with its multi-stakeholders group like the civil society, the media, the extractive industry companies, government and other stakeholders in the extractive industry.

He said the study tour will also examine how NEITI interventions through its reports and advocacy are supporting the on-going reforms in the country’s oil, gas and mining sectors and how Malawi can benefit from this experience.

“The delegation had a meeting with the executive secretary Mr. Waziri Adio at the NEITI Secretariat Abuja,” he said.

EITI is a voluntary initiative through which countries commit to publish reports on how the government manages the oil, gas, and mining sectors. These reports include a reconciliation of revenues paid by extractive companies and revenues received by governments.

Malawi joined the global EITI on October 22 2015, while Nigeria has been a founding member of the organisation since 2003.

The implementation of EITI in Malawi is currently at its infancy as the country is yet to publish any EITI Reports while Nigeria is a high ranking member and attained complaint status in 2012.