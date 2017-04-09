Malawi’s development planners have been challenged to ensure that their impressive policies and plans are diligently embraced by the citizenry, if the country is to enjoy and witness transformative development.

Chief director of public sector reforms Seodi White said this yesterday when the World Bank office in Malawi launched the World Development Report (WDR) 2017 on Governance and the Law at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

Speaking at the launch, White said Malawi has often developed good policies but the nation has, at times, lacked a normalisation of policies due to what she called a leadership mental siege.

“This inertia is a mind problem issue. We develop fine policies but we do not believe in our own policies. Therefore, we do not implement. The policies that Malawi developed have worked somewhere else [in other countries],” she stated.

In his remarks, World Bank senior country economist for Malawi, Richard Record, said the global report is relevant to the country since Malawi has been leading public sector reforms in recent years. He added that the country should also look at what laws and institutions are in place, rather than merely focusing on policies alone.