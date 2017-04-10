BLANTYRE (Maravi Post)— President Peter Mutharika on Saturday, led the Mutharika family and Malawians from all walks of life in remembering the late President Bingu Wa Mutharika, during a memorial ceremony held at Ndata Farm in Thyolo.

The service, which was memorialized by the Archbishop of Blantyre Thomas Luke Msusa, was attended by former First Lady, Madame Callista Mutharika, some cabinet ministers, Deputy Speaker of Parliament Esther Mcheka-Chilenje, and Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda, among many other dignitaries and

Speaking at the ceremony, Archbishop Msusa described the Malawi late leader as having been a blessing to the Malawi nation. The late President Bingu wa Mutharika, also known as Ngwazi by his supporters, succumbed to cardiac arrest on April 5, 2012

“In April 2012, we gathered here (at Bingu’s Ndata Farm) with our hearts broken and heavy with sadness at the loss of our President. What compounded our sadness was that we had lost a leader who had achieved a lot for us. Bingu was a blessing to the nation of Malawi,” Msusa said.

On more than three occasions during his memorialization of Malawi’s economic engineer, Archbishop Msusa recited one of Bingu’s favourite chorus “Tiyende pamodzi ndi mtima umodzi.”

Msusa said Bingu was also a blessing to the nation because he believed in God and that he demonstrated this through finding time although he was a busy President, to frequently attend church services.

“Let’s appreciate our believer leaders and that we are in a country that believes in God. All our presidents have been believers and those are the leaders we need for our country,” the Archbishop said.

He reminded the gathering that the year 2017, marks 25 years since Catholic Bishops issued the pastoral letter that spearheaded political change in Malawi.

He said in his time, Bingu delivered on some of the issues which the letter highlighted and said Malawians needed. The Archbishop also said when Bingu had assumed the presidency in 2004, he was aware of the challenges which Malawi were facing, and which the Pastoral Letter had documented. The Archbishop said “Malawi benefited a lot under Bingu’s leadership.”

“Yes, we did not reach where we wanted (as spelt out in the 1992 Pastoral Letter), but he did his part. Rome was not built in a day,” he said.

Archbishop Msusa therefore called upon Malawians, to build on Bingu’s work and adopt his spirit of “Tiyende pamodzi ndi mtima umodzi” and mantra “let the works of my hands speak for me,” for Malawi’s development.

“We need to stay united, to pray for our leaders, so we get the answers to the problems we continue to face,” he said.

The memorial service was followed by laying of wreaths at the late President Bingu wa Mutharika’s grave at Mpumulo wa Bata Mausoleum at Ndata Farm in Thyolo district. This is also the former First Lady, late Madame Ethel Mutharika, was interred in May 2007.

The late President Bingu wa Mutharika, was the first president in Malawi, to die in office. He is survived by his wife and four children.