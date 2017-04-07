LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-One of Malawi’s telecommunications company, Airtel Malawi is considering laying off its employees due to losses the firm is incurring.

Recently the company also ended up its three-year netball sponsorship to the Malawi Queens and with no hope of renewing the contract.

Further to these developments, the company’s customers is complaining of the scarcity of the MK50 scratch card on the market, which are favorites among low-income earners.

A company inside source told Weekend Nation Newspaper that the decision to lay-off staff, follows the visit two weeks ago of international directors from Kenya who announced the news that the company has been posting losses, hence the decision to downsize its labor force.

Sources furthermore disclosed that the company is consulting with the government to consider sharing its determination to lay-off some workers, while asking some senior employees to re-apply for their positions.

The inside sources added that the firm has already proceeded with its drastic-cost cutting measures, and that the company has stopped outsourcing its security, and hiring services.

“It’s a trying time for most of us, employees, including directors, and managers. We are anxious and worried, wondering whether the dreaded news to part ways with our company will come our way,” the source who spoke on anonymity, said.

The company Managing Director Charles Kamoto, confirmed that there will be changes on some employees and operations of the company.

Kamoto said that the exercise was part of the firm’s normal daily assessments to improve efficiency, and productivity.

“We review our business model, taking into account the changing business environment to improve efficiency and productivity within the system sustainably and for the long-term,” Kamoto reportedly defended.

The telecommunications company and Malawi Queens agreement comes to an end at the time the team received its breakthrough in netball being ranked one of the top three in the world and Africa.

The sponsorship which was worth MK360 million, ran from 2014 to 2016. The sponsorship aimed to assist adequately in raising the quality of the netball both locally and internationally including changing the public perception of the sport.