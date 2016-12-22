BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost) – The country’s powerful religious grouping, the Public Affairs Committee (PAC), has on Tuesday elected Reverend Dr. Felix Chingota and re-elected Fr. Peter Mulomole as its chairperson and publicity secretary respectively.

PAC had its long-awaited elections of its board of directors in the commercial city of Blantyre.

Rev Chingota, who took over power from Right Reverend James Tengatenga, the Anglican Bishop who resigned, was elected unopposed.





Osman Karim of Quadria Muslim Association of Malawi was elected as vice chairperson after amassing 34 votes.

The current PAC’s Board Secretary General is the Catholic priest Rev Dr. Mark Mkandawire who got 49 votes against Rev Innocent Chikopa’s 26 votes.

Another catholic priest, Father Peter Mulomole, the current director of Catholic Development Commission of Malawi (Cadecom), was retained as spokesperson of the grouping by beating Sheikh Dinala Chabulika by 51 to 19 votes.

The grouping’s treasure general post went to Fr. Emmanuel Makalande who amassed 38 votes beating Bishop Gilford Matonga who got 30 votes.

The newly elected PAC executive committee members include Lonely Laja, Martin Chiphwanya of CCJP, Rev. Matilda Matabwa and Rev. Maureen Tchuwa.

The organisation went to polls amid allegations that the government authorities have splashed money to the officials to silence them.

Rev Chingota however, dismissed the allegations arguing that no one received money from the government or the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Chingota assured the grouping that the new mandate will push for meaningful dialogue with government on matters affecting ordinary Malawians for the better.

On several occasion PAC meetings have been highly charged with politics where the governing DPP and opposition parties tend to exchange bitter words.

Public Affairs Committee is one of the powerful religious groupings whose influence on Malawi’s political scene is undisputable which is comprised of Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM), Malawi Councils of Churches (MCC), Evangelical Association of Malawi (EAM), Quadria Association of Malawi (QAM) and Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM).

PAC’s mandate begs from it to remain apolitical while offering solutions and suggestions to authorities at all levels of society.

Apart from fighting for democracy during 1994 elections, PAC was also instrumental in thwarting former president Bakili Muluzi’s infamous third term and open term bids.