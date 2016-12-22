Civo United  must turn their season around by beating Nyasa Big Bullets  when they travel to  Blantyre in the TNM Super  League on Friday  and lift the atmosphere of doom and gloom that has descended on the club.

Kangunje: There is no way to hide

Charles Manda, the coach for Civo has challenged his players to up set the tables when they meet Bullets by getting a famous win.

“We must win this game,” said Manda.

Back-to-back  defeats by  the Area 3 giants  have left them  hovering around  the relegation zone on 21 points and increased the pressure on their technical bench.

They  have a trip to a team fighting their lungs out to defend the title on Friday. Nyasa Big Bullets are on second position, a point behind leaders Kamuzu Barracks.

“( Bullets ) is now a massive game for the club,” veteran player  Nelson Kangunje told Nyasa Times . “It’s another chance to turn our season around. We are in a relegation scrap and we’re not hiding away from it but we can escape the drop.”

A leaky defence that has conceded 33 goals has contributed to Civo’s  abysmal recent run of  4 wins, 9 draws and 14 defeats  and  Kangunje  conceded that things needed to get better soon.

 

