Social commentator and comedian Michael Manganya Usi on Christmas (Sunday December 25) cheered up patients at Nsanje District Hospital and donated assorted drugs worth about K3 million.

Apart from the drugs, Usi also donated assorted food stuffs and cash to sick and needy patients. He also took time to help clean hospital wards.

The donation of drugs came at a time the country’s hospitals are experiencing drug and medical supply shortage.

Speaking in an interview, Usi who is acting Country Director for Adventist Development Relief Agency (ADRA) Malawi bemoaned the situation at the hospital and called on the private sector and individuals to assist government in improving drug situation in the country.

“The situation in which the hospital is in is very pathetic. The infrastructure is dilapidating. This is not good situation for patients,” bemoaned Usi.

“There is a need for private sector and government to start focusing on the needs of people.”

Usi revealed that he has a consignment of drugs and medical supply to be distributed to all hospitals in Malawi.

He then ripped into the country’s political system, saying Malawi is not developing due to pride leaders.

“Politics is not helping us at all. Our leaders are running government with philosophies that are only theoretical and not practical.

“We need to be practical. If we say economy is improving that needs to be what is on the ground and not word of mouth. This politics of nonsense must stop,” he said.

Recently, Usi popularly known by his stage name ‘Manganya’ has been reported to harbour political ambitions.

